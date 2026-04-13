Omoda C5 HEV arrives on time as fuel prices rise

The Omoda C5 hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) is the latest new energy vehicle to make a timely arrival as South African grapple with record fuel prices.

The Citizen reports that despite the price of brent crude oil decreasing after a ceasefire in the Middle East was agreed last week, more pain at the pumps is inevitable next month.



As the first Chery sub-brand to launch after the mother brand’s return to South Africa in 2021, Omoda rolled out the C5 almost exactly three years ago. The sport utility vehicle has become a mainstay for the brand and was the third best-selling Chinese car in Mzansi last month after the Chery Tiggo 4/Cross and GWM Haval Jolion.

With claimed fuel economy of just 4.9l per 100km, the C5 HEV, termed super hybrid system by Omoda, offers a very attractive alternative to internal combustion engines (ICE).

Omoda C5 HEV draws battlelines

Stickered at R479 900 and offered initially at a special launch price of R469 900, the sole Omoda C5 HEV derivative takes the fight to its direct rivals. These include the Chery Tiggo Cross which it shares a platform with, and the Toyota Corolla Cross HEV. The Corolla Cross hybrid is Mzansi’s best-selling new energy vehicle, while the Tiggo Cross hybrid arrived last year hell-bent on upsetting the applecart.

The Omoda C5 HEV rides on dual-tone 18-inch alloys. Photo: Jaco van der Merwe



Like it’s two rivals, the Omoda C5 HEV is a self-charging hybrid. This means that it does not have to be plugged in to charge like other types of new energy vehicles like plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) or battery electric cars (BEVs). According to Omoda, the C5 offers a seamless way to migrate from ICE to HEV as it does not require the installation of a home charger or the use of public chargers like PHEVs and BEVs.



The C5 is the only HEV in the segment to feature a turbocharged engine. It’s blown 1.5l petrol mill is hooked up to a 1.83kWh battery pack and single electric motor. A total of 165kW of power and 295Nm of torque go to the front wheels via a dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT). This is quite a step-up from the ICE C5’s outputs of 115kW/230Nm.

The Chery Tiggo Cross HEV features a naturally aspirated 1.5l engine hooked up to 1.83kWh battery pack and electric motor. The system produces 150kW/310Nm, also sent to the front wheels via DHT.

Saving at the pumps

The Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid combines a free-breathing 1.8l petrol engine with a 1.3kWh battery pack and single electric motor. It sends 90kW/142Nm to the front wheels via a continuous variable transmission.

The Citizen Motoring recorded average fuel consumption of 5.4l per 100km in both the Toyota and Chery last year. We have therefore no doubt that should the Omoda C5 not exactly match its claimed 4.9l/100km, it is likely to get very close to it. Its claimed range of over 1 000km on its 51l tank might just be in reach too.

As far as looks go, the Omoda C5 HEV features automatic light-emitting diode daytime running lights, 18-inch wheels sit red-painted brake callipers and roof rails.

The Omoda C5 HEV features two 12.3-inch screens. Photo: Jaco van der Merwe



Inside, the combination of black leather with contrast stitching, soft-touch materials, gloss veneer touches and brushed chrome inserts make the C5 quite a premium place. Highlights include a new centre console, dual 12.3-inch screens, 360-degree camera, wireless phone charger, new steering wheel column shifter, multi-colour ambient lighting, eight-speaker Sony sound system, sunroof and also heated and ventilated front seats.

In terms of safety, driver assistance systems such as blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert and lane change assist complements passive features like seven airbags, electronic stability programme and brake management system with electronic brake-force distribution.

Very smooth drive

Very similar to the Tiggo Cross, driving the C5 HEV compared to its ICE sibling is chalk and cheese. The smooth electric acceleration eliminates all the throttle calibration issues that usually dampens ICE Chinese cars.

Very interesting is that the C5 HEV only offers eco and sport driving modes, with the usual normal mode omitted. According to the local Omoda division, it’s likely a result of customers often giving feedback that they feel little difference between driving modes.

This is definitely not the case in the HEV. Eco delivers civilised performance for daily conditions, while the Sport mode makes sure that you know there is 165kW of power on tap off the line.

The Omoda C5 HEV is the right car at the right time. It’s a comprehensive package that shows that you don’t have to compromise on performance, technology or premium touches to save at the pumps.

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