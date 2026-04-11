Omoda C5 HEV takes fight to Corolla Cross and Chery Tiggo Cross

Sipping less than five litres per 100km, this SUV offers resilience against rising fuel prices.

The Omoda C5 HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) is the latest new energy vehicle to make a timely arrival as South African grapple with record fuel prices.

Despite the price of brent crude oil decreasing after a ceasefire in the Middle East was agreed this week, more pain at the pumps is inevitable next month.

As the first Chery sub-brand to launch after the mother brand’s return to South Africa in 2021, Omoda rolled out the C5 almost exactly three years ago. The SUV has become a mainstay for the brand and was last month the third best-selling Chinese car in Mzansi after the Chery Tiggo 4/Cross and GWM Haval Jolion.

With claimed fuel economy of just 4.9 litres per 100km, the C5 HEV, termed SHS (Super Hybrid System) by Omoda, offers a very attractive alternative to internal combustion engines (ICE).

Omoda C5 HEV draws battlelines

Stickered at R479 900 and offered initially at a special launch price of R469 900, the sole Omoda C5 HEV derivative takes the fight to its direct rivals. These include the Chery Tiggo Cross which it shares a platform with, and the Toyota Corolla Cross HEV. The Corolla Cross hybrid is Mzansi’s best-selling new energy vehicle, while the Tiggo Cross hybrid arrived last year hell-bent on upsetting the applecart.

The Omoda C5 HEV rides on dual-tone 18-inch alloys. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Like it’s two rivals, the Omoda C5 HEV is a self-charging hybrid. This means that it does not have to be plugged in to charge like other types of new energy vehicles like plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) or battery electric cars (BEVs). According to Omoda, the C5 offers a seamless way to migrate from ICE to HEV as it does not require the installation of a home charger or the use of public chargers like PHEVs and BEVs.

The C5 is the only HEV in the segment to feature a turbocharged engine. It’s blown 1.5-litre petrol mill is hooked up to a 1.83kWh battery pack and single electric motor. A total of 165kW of power and 295Nm of torque go to the front wheels via dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT). This is quite a step-up from the ICE C5’s outputs of 115kW/230Nm.

The Chery Tiggo Cross HEV features a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre engine hooked up to 1.83kWh battery pack and electric motor. The system produces 150kW/310Nm, also sent to the front wheels via DHT.

Saving at the pumps

The Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid combines a free-breathing 1.8-litre petrol engine with a 1.3kWh battery pack and single electric motor. It sends 90kW/142Nm to the front wheels via CVT.

The Citizen Motoring recorded average fuel consumption of 5.4 litres per 100km in both the Toyota and Chery last year. We have therefore no doubt that should the Omoda C5 not exactly match its claimed 4.9L/100km, it is likely to get very close to it. Its claimed range of over 1 000km on its 51-litre tank might just be in reach too.

As far as looks go, the Omoda C5 HEV features automatic LED daytime running lights, 18-inch wheels sit red-painted brake callipers and roof rails.

The Omoda C5 HEV features two 12.3-inch screens. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Inside, the combination of black leather with contrast stitching, soft-touch materials, gloss veneer touches and brushed chrome inserts make the C5 quite a premium place. Highlights include a new centre console, dual 12.3-inch screens, 360-degree camera, wireless phone charger, new steering wheel column shifter, multi-colour ambient lighting, eight-speaker Sony sound system, sunroof and also heated and ventilated front seats.

In terms of safety, driver assistance systems such as blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert and lane change assist complements passive features like seven airbags, electronic stability programme and BMS with EBD.

Very smooth drive

Very similar to the Tiggo Cross, driving the C5 HEV compared to its ICE sibling is chalk and cheese. The smooth electric acceleration eliminates all the throttle calibration issues that usually dampens ICE Chinese cars.

Very interesting is that the C5 HEV only offers Eco and Sport driving modes, with the usual Normal mode omitted. According to the local Omoda division, it’s likely a result of customers often giving feedback that they feel little difference between driving modes.

This is definitely not the case in the HEV. Eco delivers civilised performance for daily conditions, while the Sport mode makes sure that you know there is 165kW of power on tap off the line.

The Omoda C5 HEV is the right car at the right time. It’s a comprehensive package that shows that you don’t have to compromise on performance, technology or premium touches to save at the pumps.