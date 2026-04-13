Volkswagen Polo Vivo: Currently the best-selling passenger car in SA

The Volkswagen Polo Vivo has retained the top position as the best-selling passenger car in South Africa in the first quarter of 2026. The German marque’s local arm shifted 6 344 units of the SA-built hatchback in the first three months of the year.

Last month, VW placed second among the best-selling car brands in SA – the Polo Vivo leading the Wolfsburg automaker’s local sales charge with 2 258 units sold. The latter figure accounted for 40.5% of VW Group Africa’s overall March sales figure. The Polo Vivo claimed first place among the 10 best-selling passenger cars in SA in March 2026, followed by the Chery Tiggo 4/Cross – the best-selling Chinese passenger car in SA – and Toyota Corolla Cross.

Built at VW’s Plant Kariega in the Eastern Cape, the three-millionth car to roll off the latter production line was a Polo Vivo in October 2025.

As a reminder, the Polo Vivo is available with the choice of three powertrain options. A 1.4l naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 55kW and 130Nm of torque, powers the base Vivo. Life trim employs the same powertrain, tuned to produce 8kW and 2Nm more than the latter model. Style and life tiptronic spec are equipped with a 1.6l, four-cylinder petrol engine developing 77kW and 153Nm, and mated with a five-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearbox, respectively. Then, the GT has a 1.0l, four-cylinder turbopetrol engine, which churns out 81kW and 200Nm.

From this month, the VW Polo Vivo is sold with a two-year/30 000km service plan as standard, from the Life trim and up. A three-year/120 000km warranty is included across the board.

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