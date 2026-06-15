Jaecoo J5 EV: SA launch date confirmed

In May, Jaecoo confirmed when the J5 hybrid will launch in SA. Now, the Chery sub-brand has announced when the all-electric version of the J5 will officially arrive on our shores.

While Jaecoo has largely remained tight-lipped about local specifications, the local arm of the Chinese automaker has revealed the J5 EV will ship with black leather upholstery, 13.2-inch touchscreen infotainment, an eight-speaker audio system, a panoramic sunroof, and several driver assistance systems as standard. The driver’s seat will offer electric adjustment, while the tailgate will be power-operated.

Jaecoo J5 EV SA launch date

Jaecoo has confirmed the J5 EV will launch in SA in August. Local pricing and specifications are expected to be revealed closer to the launch date.

Also read: 5 Most affordable EVs in South Africa in 2026

The J5 EV is powered by a single, front-mounted permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, fed by a 58.9 kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery pack. The electric motor produces 155kW and 288Nm of torque. Jaecoo claims the J5 EV recharges from 30-80% in 28 minutes at a 130kW DC fast charger.

Omoda & Jaecoo and iCAUR SA national brand and marketing manager Shannon Gahagen said: “The imminent arrival of the J5 SHS and J5 BEV marks an exciting new chapter for our brand in South Africa. With the J5 now available in ICE, hybrid and fully electric form, the range is better positioned than ever to meet the varied needs of local motorists.

“Importantly, these new models allow us to bring a more premium-feeling ownership experience into the affordable electrified space, offering customers advanced technology, strong efficiency and generous specification without losing sight of value.”

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