Cheslin Kolbe signs as Nissan South Africa brand ambassador

Joining fellow Springbok players Aphelele Fassi and Jordan Hendrikse, Cheslin Kolbe is the third and final sports ambassador signed by Nissan SA in 2026. The fleet-footed winger was handed the keys to a new Navara Pro-4X at the Nissan Milnerton dealership in Cape Town.

The flagship Navara Pro-4X is powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing 140 kW and 450 Nm of torque, available from 3 600 r/min and 2 000 r/min respectively. Power is delivered to all four wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Kolbe recently returned to South Africa after a successful stint playing domestic rugby overseas. He initially played in France before moving to Japan, where he concluded the recent season as Japan Rugby League One’s top points scorer.

“The Nissan Navara is a vehicle built on resilience, toughness, and a passion for pushing boundaries – values that really resonate with me both on and off the rugby field,” said Kolbe. “It’s a proud moment to represent an iconic brand that is manufactured right here in Africa, and I’m looking forward to the adventures ahead with my family in the Navara Pro-4X.”

Juan Wheeler, Nissan Africa’s Chief Financial Officer, travelled to Cape Town to hand over the vehicle.

“Whatever the specification, the Nissan Navara has become a passport to dare, which is why it’s so wonderful to have someone like Cheslin, who has achieved what he has on and off the field, affirming precisely that by choosing to become a brand ambassador,” Wheeler said.

The post Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok Cheslin Kolbe scores new Nissan Navara appeared first on Car Magazine.