Motoring

Chery Tiggo 7 HEV on the cards for global markets

A new self-charging hybrid SUV has been spotted testing in China ahead of a possible international rollout.

4 hours ago
CAR Magazine 1 minute read
The Tiggo 7 HEV. Image: Chery

A self-charging hybrid derivative of the Chery Tiggo 7 has been spotted in China, with reports suggesting this upcoming new model is earmarked for global export.

According to reports, the Tiggo 7 HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) could employ the Chinese automaker’s ‘Kun Peng 2.0’ powertrain. The “traditional” hybrid arrangement comprises a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor, the latter likely coupled with a 5.1kWh battery pack. The petrol-electric setup is expected to produce more than 200kW.

Chery says the ‘Kun Peng 2.0’ system provides improved electric-only range and supports AC vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality.

As a reminder, the local Tiggo 7 lineup is available with the choice of two powertrain options: petrol-only internal combustion engine (ICE) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

So, if the Tiggo 7 HEV does, indeed, make its way to our market, a fair bet would be that it will be positioned between the two.

The ICE-only lineup comprises 1.5- and 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engines, producing 108 kW/210N.m and 145 kW/290N.m, respectively.

The Tiggo 7 CSH’s PHEV setup comprises a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engines turbo petrol engine and a single electric motor.

The Tiggo 7 CSH is endowed with a combined system output of 265kW and 530N.m of torque, channelled to the front wheels via a dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT).

The post Chery Tiggo 7 HEV hybrid on the cards for global markets appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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