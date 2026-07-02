Motoring

Landmark edition returns as Jaguar Land Rover reshuffles Discovery range again

The local line-up of a British automaker shrinks to three derivatives as the luxury brand prepares to end production of the current model.

3 minutes ago
Charl Bosch 1 minute read
Landmark Edition returns to South Africa after a six-year absence. Photo: JLR South Africa

Jaguar Land Rover South Africa has given the ageing Discovery range another revision in what is likely to be its final one ahead of production wrapping up later this year.

The Citizen reports that although revised last year, the local line-up now spans three derivatives, as the previous HSE Dynamic, special-edition Gemini, and Metropolitan Edition have all been dropped.

This leaves the S as the entry-level variant and the Tempest as the new flagship. Returning, though, after a six-year hiatus is the Landmark, which becomes the new mid-spec derivative.

Originally introduced as a celebration of the first Discovery, which debuted in 1989, the Landmark is, as before, an aesthetic overall with no dynamic or powertrain changes.

As such, its aesthetic differences from the S include Dark Agate Grey 21-inch alloy wheels, a Graphite Atlas finish for the grille, side vents and Discovery lettering, Carpathian Grey skidplates and a unique colour called Tasman Blue.

Inside, the cabin receives a mountain logo on the illuminated treadplates, centre console and B-pillar, as well as tech velour upholstery on the doors and dashboard, plus Landmark-branded brushed aluminium inserts.

A panoramic sunroof and refrigerated centre console complete the Landmark’s unique furnishings.

Up front, the Landmark is unchanged from the S and Tempest as all models now use the 3.0-litre straight-six Ingenium turbodiesel engine.

Paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system, the setup develops 257kW/700Nm, which goes to all four wheels through the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission.

Bold return of off-road credentials

Still standard are the Terrain Response 2 off-road system, the low-range transfer case, and air suspension, capable of providing a wading depth of 900mm.

New, though, for all models is a Driver Attention Alert system that first debuted on the recently updated Defender range.

As before, the Discovery range is covered by a five-year/100 000km maintenance plan.

  • Discovery D350 S – R1 824 700
  • Discovery D350 Landmark – R2 136 800
  • Discovery D350 Tempest – R2 363 000

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3 minutes ago
Charl Bosch 1 minute read

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Charl Bosch

A self-confessed car nut, Charl started his professional career in journalism in his native Port Elizabeth in 2013. He moved to Johannesburg in 2016 to join Caxton’s digital motoring platforms and has been with The Citizen since 2019. He writes up-to-the-minute motoring news and driving impressions.

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