Landmark edition returns as JLR reshuffles Discovery range again

Ahead of production ending this year, the South African market Discovery range has been reduced again from five to three derivatives.

JLR South Africa has given the aging Discovery range another revision in what is likely to be its final ahead of production wrapping up later this year.

Models cut

Although revised last year, the local line-up now spans three derivates as the previous HSE Dynamic, special edition Gemini and Metropolitan Edition have all been dropped.

This leaves the S as the entry-level variant and the Tempest as the new flagship. Returning, though, after a six-year hiatus is the Landmark, which becomes the new mid-spec derivative.

Welcome back

Originally introduced as a celebration of the first Discovery that debuted in 1989, the Landmark is, as before, an aesthetic overall with no dynamic or powertrain changes.

As such, its aesthetic differences from the S includes Dark Agate Grey 21-inch alloy wheels, a Graphite Atlas finish for the grille, side vents and Discovery lettering, Carpathian Grey skidplates and a unique colour called Tasman Blue.

Subtle changes have taken place to the Landmark’s interior. Picture: JLR South Africa

Inside, the cabin receives a mountain logo on the illuminated treadplates, centre console and B-pillar, as well as tech velour upholstery on the doors and dashboard, plus Landmark-branded brushed aluminium inserts.

A panoramic sunroof and refrigerated centre console completes the Landmark’s unique furnishings.

No change up front

Up front, the Landmark is unchanged from the S and Tempest as all models now use the 3.0-litre straight-six Ingenium turbodiesel engine.

Paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, the setup develops 257kW/700Nm, which goes to all four wheels through the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission.

Still standard is the Terrain Response 2 off-road system, the low range transfer case and air suspension capable of providing a wading depth of 900 mm.

New standard spec

New, though, for all models is a Driver Attention Alert system that first debuted on the recently updated Defender range.

Price

As before, the Discovery range is covered by a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.