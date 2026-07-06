Ultra-exclusive Porsche 911 GT3 pays homage to brand’s British roots

Porsche Cars Great Britain has pulled the wraps off a highly exclusive, track-focused tribute car limited to just 51 units globally.

The 911 GT3 Earls Court 51 Edition celebrates the landmark 1951 Earls Court Motor Show in West London, where the first 356 coupé was officially imported to the United Kingdom.

Finished in earls court green metallic, the special edition is based on the current-generation 911 GT3 Touring. The limited-run variant features several model-specific exterior and interior design elements. The former includes ‘Earls Court 1951’ badging on the rear grille and the B-pillars. The alloy wheels feature earls court green metallic paintwork and brilliant silver accents

Opening the doors reveals a bespoke logo projected onto the ground. The interior features night green leather upholstery and classic corduroy trim for the door panels, the upper segment of the dashboard and the seatbacks. Paldao wood inlays, including on the gearknob, complement the night green colour scheme. Earls Court logos are embossed on the headrests, while the illuminated door sills feature the 356’s silhouette.

The inner sides of the sun visors feature an embossed Union Jack flag. In a neat additional detail, the outline of the 356 found on the side of the facia is accompanied by the slogan, ‘Driving in its purest form’.

Based on the 911 GT3 Touring, the Earls Court 51 Edition is powered by a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine that develops 375kW and 450N.m of torque and revs up to a howling 9 000r/min. The special edition is exclusively equipped with a six-speed manual transmission.

Each 911 GT3 Earls Court 51 Edition will be delivered with a collection of bespoke items, including a 1:18-scale model of the car, a custom-made leather weekender bag, an exclusive Porsche design timepiece and a Porsche museum coffee table book. A 1:43-scale model, an additional 1:18 model, a thermo mug and a keyring will be offered separately.

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The post Porsche 911 GT3 Earls Court 51 Edition unveiled appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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