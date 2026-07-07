KZN audio expert shatters world car sound record with classic Mini panel van

Stanger’s Rafiq Adam Khader has set a new world record in car audio, producing an astonishing 170.27dB bass output with his 1968 Mini panel van, reports The North Coast Courier.

The Back the General Show competition in Johannesburg on June 20 drew car audio enthusiasts from across the country.

Rafiq Adam Khader holds multiple car sound world records.

Competitors were tasked with producing the loudest, cleanest and most consistent bass within strict competition rules, testing both the performance of their sound systems and their technical expertise. Each run was judged on output, consistency and precision.

Khader (60) – an expert audio technician with multiple international sound accolades – set a new world record in the Leashed Wall (5kW) category with his 1968 red Mini panel van, which he bought 20 years ago, achieving an impressive 170.27dB reading using only 4 523W of power.

His score surpassed the previous world record, held by an American competitor, by 6dB after more than two years of preparation.

Rafiq Adam Khader set another world record with his 1968-vintage Mini panel van.

“I’m ecstatic with the result. My aim was to use the lowest power to get maximum output, which I did by beating the previous record by so much,” he said.

According to the World Health Organisation, sound levels above 120dB can cause pain and hearing damage, while levels of around 150dB – the equivalent of a jet engine or gunshot at close range – can rupture the human eardrum, highlighting the extreme nature of such performances.

Rafiq Adam Khader proudly displays his new world record in the Leashed Wall category.

The competition also featured world-certified sound judges Sugen Pillay and Poomesh Sukhai, who oversaw the event. Competitors were classified according to their sound setups and frequencies, and performances were measured using sound pressure level meters.

Khader’s success formed part of a dominant showing by Team Atech, which secured two additional titles on the day. Bruce Naidoo claimed victory in the Bare Bones Class with 171.81dB, while Vino Naidoo won the Unleashed No Wall category with 176.72dB, completing a clean sweep for the team.

“I’m really happy with mine and the team’s achievement. Having world-certified judges at the event elevated the standard of competition, giving competitors confidence that every run was measured with precision and integrity,” added Khader.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.