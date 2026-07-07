Motoring

KZN audio expert shatters world car sound record with classic Mini panel van

After more than two years of development, Rafiq Adam Khader defied expectations with a unique low-power setup at the Back the General Show competition.

8 minutes ago
Kaylan Geekie 2 minutes read
Team Atech world record holders Bruce and Vino Naidoo and Rafik Adam Khader pose with their winning Minis. Photo: The North Coast Courier.

Stanger’s Rafiq Adam Khader has set a new world record in car audio, producing an astonishing 170.27dB bass output with his 1968 Mini panel van, reports The North Coast Courier.

The Back the General Show competition in Johannesburg on June 20 drew car audio enthusiasts from across the country.

Rafiq Adam Khader holds multiple car sound world records.

Competitors were tasked with producing the loudest, cleanest and most consistent bass within strict competition rules, testing both the performance of their sound systems and their technical expertise. Each run was judged on output, consistency and precision.

Khader (60) – an expert audio technician with multiple international sound accolades – set a new world record in the Leashed Wall (5kW) category with his 1968 red Mini panel van, which he bought 20 years ago, achieving an impressive 170.27dB reading using only 4 523W of power.

His score surpassed the previous world record, held by an American competitor, by 6dB after more than two years of preparation.

Rafiq Adam Khader set another world record with his 1968-vintage Mini panel van.

“I’m ecstatic with the result. My aim was to use the lowest power to get maximum output, which I did by beating the previous record by so much,” he said.

According to the World Health Organisation, sound levels above 120dB can cause pain and hearing damage, while levels of around 150dB – the equivalent of a jet engine or gunshot at close range – can rupture the human eardrum, highlighting the extreme nature of such performances.

Rafiq Adam Khader proudly displays his new world record in the Leashed Wall category.

The competition also featured world-certified sound judges Sugen Pillay and Poomesh Sukhai, who oversaw the event. Competitors were classified according to their sound setups and frequencies, and performances were measured using sound pressure level meters.

Khader’s success formed part of a dominant showing by Team Atech, which secured two additional titles on the day. Bruce Naidoo claimed victory in the Bare Bones Class with 171.81dB, while Vino Naidoo won the Unleashed No Wall category with 176.72dB, completing a clean sweep for the team.

“I’m really happy with mine and the team’s achievement. Having world-certified judges at the event elevated the standard of competition, giving competitors confidence that every run was measured with precision and integrity,” added Khader.

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8 minutes ago
Kaylan Geekie 2 minutes read

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Kaylan Geekie

Kaylan has been with The North Coast Courier since 2024 after spending more than a decade as a sports journalist in the United Kingdom. He graduated with First-Class Honours in Sports Journalism from the University of West Scotland and went on to work as the digital editor for Super XV, digital content editor for SCRUM magazine and as a Cricket Scotland correspondent before returning home to South Africa.

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