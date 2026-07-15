Reports point to late 2026 reveal for 3rd-generation Toyota Fortuner

In February, the next-generation Toyota Fortuner was spotted in camouflage when undergoing testing in Thailand. While the camouflage wrap hid much of the third iteration’s exterior design cues, those with a keen eye would have noticed the styling similarities with the new Hilux, which we sampled in Namibia in June.

However, it seems we won’t have to wait too long for the next Fortuner’s debut, with reports having suggested it will be revealed towards the end of 2026… followed by a 2027 launch, as reported by MotorOctane. However, Toyota’s SA arm has yet to announce when we can expect to see the new Fortuner on local roads.

The next-generation Fortuner will share a platform with the new Hilux – Toyota’s revised innovative international multi-purpose vehicle (IMV) architecture. As a reminder, the Land Cruiser FJ, which we sampled for an exclusive first drive ahead of its local launch, is also based on the Japanese automaker’s IMV underpinnings.

The upcoming new Fortuner will likely retain the current generation’s powertrain options: 2.4GD-6 and 2.8GD-6 – the latter available in either ‘standard’ or 48V mild-hybrid format. The 2.4GD-6, which has been confirmed for the ninth-generation Hilux, produces 110kW and 400Nm of torque, while the 2.8GD-6 churns out 150kW and 500Nm. Although unconfirmed for our market, the new Hilux is also available in battery-electric configuration overseas. Whether the next Fortuner lineup will include a BEV derivative remains to be seen, though. However, a fair bet would be that a GR-Sport version will follow in the future.

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