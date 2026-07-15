VWSA drives into Durban as official vehicle partner of The Sharks

Volkswagen South Africa (VWSA) has signed a major three-year sponsorship deal with Durban-based rugby franchise The Sharks, stepping in as the club’s official vehicle partner.

The German automaker’s local arm will support the union by providing branded vehicles for transport and assisting with behind-the-scenes preparation for both training sessions and matches.

The partnership aims to ensure The Sharks continue to play with passion, while allowing the automaker to bring supporters closer to the club.

“As Volkswagen celebrates 75 years in South Africa as ‘The People’s Car’, our partnership with The Sharks reflects our ongoing commitment to the people, communities and sporting institutions that bring South Africans together,” said Bridget Harpur, head of marketing for the VW Passenger Cars Brand.

“This partnership is about far more than providing vehicles. It brings together two brands that believe performance is earned through dedication, teamwork and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Rugby has an incredible ability to unite and inspire South Africans, and we’re excited to support The Sharks, engage with supporters and create memorable experiences over the next three seasons.”

The Sharks CEO, Shaun Bryans, welcomed the German brand to the Durban franchise. “We are delighted to welcome Volkswagen to The Sharks family as our official vehicle partner. We’re proud to have Volkswagen’s valued support backing our club, particularly from an organisation that shares our commitment to performance, innovation and passion. We look forward to building an exciting partnership together over the next three years,” Bryans said.

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