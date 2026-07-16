Motoring

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro range grows with more affordable option

A Chinese manufacturer has quietly introduced a new entry-level variant, priced from below R500 000, to our market.

4 minutes ago
CAR Magazine 1 minute read
Image: Thorp Motor Group

Chery has expanded its local Tiggo 8 Pro model line-up with the introduction of a new entry-level derivative, the Tiggo 8 Pro LS.

The Tiggo 8 Pro LS is powered by the Chinese automaker’s 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine developing 145kW and 290Nm of torque – the latter available in a broad 1 750-4 000r/min swathe of the rev band. Power is delivered to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Chery claims the Tiggo 8 Pro LS completes the 0-100km/h sprint in 8.9 seconds, before topping out at 190km/h. The Tiggo 8 Pro LS returns a claimed 7.2L/100km; translating to a driving range of 708km from a full, 51L tank of fuel.

The interior features dual 12.3-inch displays (for instrumentation and infotainment, respectively), a wireless smartphone charging tray, dual-zone climate control, heated and ventilated electrically adjustable front seats, and synthetic leather upholstery. A 540-degree surround-view camera system and rear park distance sensors are also included. Safety items include six airbags and several advanced driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The Tiggo 8 Pro LS rides on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels.

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro LS price in SA

Thanks to the folks at duoporta, we can confirm the Tiggo 8 Pro LS is priced from R499 900. Included with the price are a five-year/60 000km service plan and a five-year/150 000km. Chery’s 10-year/one million km engine warranty is included for the first owner.

  • Chery Tiggo 8 Pro 1.6TGDI 290T LS – R499 900
  • Chery Tiggo 8 Pro 1.6TGDI 290T Executive+ – R529 900
  • Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max 2.0TGDI 390T Executive – R699 900
  • Chery Tiggo 8 1.5T CSH Plug-In Hybrid Apex – R729 900
  • Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max 2.0TGDI 390T Executive AWD – R731 900

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The post Sub-R500k Chery Tiggo 8 Pro arrives in SA appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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