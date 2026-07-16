Monster power figures revealed for SA-bound Chery bakkie

When Chery unveiled its highly anticipated SA-bound KP31’s double-cab in February 2026, the carmaker kept key performance details firmly under wraps. Initial reports suggested the Chinese bakkie would feature a ‘world-first’ diesel-electric setup producing roughly 260kW and 680N.m.

Now, Chery has officially detailed the plug-in hybrid powertrain – and the numbers are far bigger than anticipated.

Jaw-dropping power outputs

Rather than a diesel setup, the KP31 utilises a 2.5l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired with high-output electric motors. Together, this hybrid configuration pumps out a combined 350kW of power and 800N.m of torque, routed to all four wheels.

The Wuhu-based manufacturer has not yet shared the individual power contributions of the petrol engine versus the electric motors.

The KP31 is slated for a South African debut in early 2027, though Chery’s local division is pushing hard to secure an early launch in late 2026. Once it lands, the double-cab looks set to claim the title of the most powerful bakkies in SA, eclipsing the BYD Shark 6 (which makes 350kW and 700N.m).

The new contender, which is yet to receive its official South African name, is based on Chery’s ‘Kaitan’ ladder-frame platform.

It also boasts massive dimensions measuring 5 450mm in length and 2 010mm in width. That makes it 130mm longer and 125mm wider than the new Toyota Hilux, which Car Magazine sampled in Namibia.

The bakkie stands 1 890 mm tall, has a ground clearance of 247mm, and rides on a 3 250mm wheelbase. On the utility front, the KP31 matches its heavy-duty rivals with a 1 000kg payload capacity and a 3 500kg braked towing limit.

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