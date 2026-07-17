Land Rover unveils first all-electric Range Rover Sport

Previewed at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, Land Rover has officially confirmed its first-ever all-electric Range Rover Sport.

Joining the upcoming Range Rover Electric, this model becomes the second EV in the brand’s luxury SUV portfolio.

Land Rover intends to ‘redefine’ the luxury electric SUV segment with this battery-powered variant, which is scheduled for release later this year.

The company asserts that the Range Rover Sport Electric will ‘usher in a new era of sporting luxury,’ promising enhanced dynamics and speed without compromising its signature, muscular silhouette, now supported by a fully electric powertrain for visceral performance.

To honour the nameplate’s history of innovation, the prototype completed a series of driving challenges on the Goodwood Motor Circuit. Engineers have equipped the vehicle with advanced technologies to maximize torque and power, complemented by a revised chassis calibration.

Martin Limpert, managing director of Range Rover, noted: “Electric power brings a new edge to Range Rover Sport. The preview at Goodwood… is only a glimpse of how this model will redefine performance SUVs… combining the refinement and immediate performance of electric drive while elevating the unmistakable character our clients already know and love.”

Further specifications will be announced later this year. The EV will join a lineup currently consisting of six-cylinder petrol and diesel units, mild-hybrid V8s and plug-in hybrid options.

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