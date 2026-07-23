Major automakers issue vehicle recalls

Motorists are being urged to check their vehicles following sweeping safety recalls issued by Nissan, Toyota and Lexus.

According to the National Consumer Commission popular models including the Nissan Qashqai, Toyota Land Cruiser 300 and Lexus LX600 are affected by potentially serious mechanical faults.

Nissan Qashqai recall in SA

Model affected: Qashqai, built between 4 May 2021 and 17 September 2024

Qashqai, built between 4 May 2021 and 17 September 2024 Reason for safety recall: Fuel pipe movement in engine bay

Fuel pipe movement in engine bay Number of units affected in South Africa: 314 (part of 1 688 from 23 October 2025)

Nissan explains that the fuel pipe in its retaining clip within the engine bay may shift during engine operation. This movement can cause friction and wear on the pipe, potentially resulting in a hole and a subsequent fuel leak.

Also read: What You Need to Know About Vehicle Recalls

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 recall in SA

Model affected: Land Cruiser 300, sold between 13 December 2022 and 7 May 2024

Land Cruiser 300, sold between 13 December 2022 and 7 May 2024 Reason for safety recall: Manufacturing machine debris in crankshaft bearings

Manufacturing machine debris in crankshaft bearings Number of units affected in South Africa: 507

Toyota states that the Land Cruiser 300 and its mechanically related sibling, the Lexus LX600, are affected by debris left within the V35A engine.

During a specific production window, not all machining debris was fully removed from the engine assembly. This debris is located specifically in the crankshaft main bearings; if it adheres to the bearings, they may fail over time. This can lead to engine knocking, starting difficulties or stalling.

Lexus LX600 recall in Botswana and Namibia

Model affected: LX600, built between 15 December 2022 and 7 May 2024

LX600, built between 15 December 2022 and 7 May 2024 Reason for safety recall: Manufacturing machine debris in crankshaft bearings

Manufacturing machine debris in crankshaft bearings Number of units affected in Botswana and Namibia: 124

The Lexus LX600 is being recalled for the same mechanical reason as the Land Cruiser 300, though this specific action applies only to models sold in Botswana and Namibia.

Owners of the affected vehicles are urged to visit their nearest authorised Nissan or Toyota dealerships for inspections and necessary repairs, which will be carried out at no cost.

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