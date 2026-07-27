Aston Martin celebrates 25 years of Vanquish with limited edition

Aston Martin’s bespoke division – Q – is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Vanquish with a new special edition.

Available in coupé and Volante body styles, the Vanquish 25 is limited to only 50 examples – split 25/25 between the coupé and Volante.

“25 years on from the unveiling of the very first Vanquish it is only right that we mark this nameplate’s contribution to our heritage,” said Head of Q at Aston Martin, Vittorio Gabba.

Inspired by the specification in which the original was launched in 2001, the Vanquish 25 is distinguished from the ‘standard’ variant with Q Skye Silver paintwork, Q Commission exhaust finisher and side sill detailing.

The front wheel arches also feature ‘Vanquish 25’ badging. Inside, ‘Vanquish 25’ logos are embroidered on the headrests and there are trim patterns unique to this edition. Customers can choose from three interior colours: Onyx Black, Phantom Grey, and Oxford Tan.

As a reminder, the Vanquish is powered by a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 producing 614kW and 1 000Nm of torque – the former and latter available from 6 500 and 2 500 r/min, respectively.

Power is exclusively delivered to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Aston Martin claims a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.3 seconds for the coupé and 3.4 seconds for the Volante, with both topping out at 345 km/h.

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The post Aston Martin celebrates 25 years of Vanquish with ultra-limited model appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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