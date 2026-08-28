VW Jetta leads affordable used sedan charge against SUV fatigue

The SUV has been the automotive industry’s answer to almost every question for well over a decade now.

Family hatchbacks have been raised, widened and covered in black plastic, while traditional sedans have quietly disappeared from local showroom floors.

But sedans are not dead yet and there are plenty of pre-owned models offering bang for your buck. Although searches for an executive sedan tend to gravitate towards the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Audi A4, the used market still contains several overlooked alternatives. These offer much of the same comfort and practicality without the premium badge or corresponding repair bills.

According to AutoTrader, used car sales data from January 1 to June 30 shows five sedans achieved average prices of between R110 000 and R160 000. These include the VW Jetta, Kia Optima, Mazda6, Hyundai Sonata and Honda Accord. None is particularly young, with average registration ages ranging from 13 to 16 years, but that is precisely why they are worth considering.

“Sedans may have fallen out of fashion, but they have not stopped making sense,” says George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader.

“For buyers who do not need the height or image of an SUV, the used market still offers a lot of car for the money. The best examples combine space, comfort and proven mechanicals, but age and mileage mean condition and service history must remain the deciding factors.”

VW Jetta

The venerable Jetta is perhaps the least adventurous car on this list, but that may be precisely what makes it appealing. Its average price of R152 252 is accompanied by average mileage of 108 500km and a registration age of 13 years.

The sedan was offered locally with an unusually broad selection of petrol and diesel engines. These included a 77kW 1.2-litre TSI, a 90kW 1.4-litre TSI, a more complicated 118kW twin-charged 1.4-litre and 1.6- and 2.0-litre turbodiesels producing 77 and 103kW, respectively.

Where the Jetta scores is in familiarity. It shares much of its hardware with other Volkswagen Group products, and South Africa has no shortage of independent specialists who understand the engines and gearboxes. Its large boot, spacious rear seats and conservative styling complete a package that remains difficult to fault.

Honda Accord

Used Honda Accords are powered by naturally aspirated petrol engines. Photo: Supplied

At an average price of R110 106, the Honda Accord is the most affordable of the five. The typical example is 14 years old and has covered 129 690km.

Engine options include a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 115kW of power and 192Nm of torque and 148kW/230Nm 2.4-litre petrol mill. Neither will trouble a modern hybrid at the pumps, although the 2.4-litre’s claimed figure of 8.6L/100 km is reasonable for a large petrol sedan of its era.

Both engines avoid turbochargers, dual-clutch transmissions and other complications that can make a newer European car rather less affordable once the novelty of the purchase price has worn off.

The Accord’s strengths are its generous cabin, comfortable ride and excellent build quality.

Mazda6

The Mazda6 is not available as a new car anymore. Photo: Supplied

The Mazda6 is slightly more expensive at an average of R132 566. Its average mileage of 149 199km and registration age of 16 years make it the oldest and most travelled of the group.

It is available in a choice of two engine, a 108kW/184Nm 2.0-litre petrol mill and 125kW/226Nm 2.5-litre petrol engines. The 2.0-litre is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and the 2.5-litre to a five-speed automatic box. Claimed consumption stood at 7.8 and 8.8L/100km, respectively.

The smaller engine is the sensible choice, although the 2.5-litre gives the Mazda6 the performance its chassis deserves. Later third-generation cars are considerably newer and more efficient, with South African buyers offered 2.0- and 2.5-litre Skyactiv petrol engines alongside a rare 2.2-litre turbodiesel. The petrol models are the safer used purchase, particularly as the diesel was never common locally and brings additional complexity to an already scarce model.

Hyundai Sonata

The Hyundai Sonata offers space, comfort and specification. Picture: Supplied

The Sonata retailed for an average price of R158 061, with average mileage of 105 591km and a registration age of 14 years. It has lower mileage than any other car here, although a low odometer reading doesn’t always include a confirmed service history.

This sedan features a naturally aspirated 131kW/228Nm 2.4-litre petrol engine paired with an auto box. Hyundai claimed average consumption of 8.2L/100km.

The Sonata’s appeal lies in space, comfort and specification. The cabin is generous, the ride is soft and the drivetrain suits long-distance cruising, although keen drivers are unlikely to find much entertainment beyond the stereo.

Kia Optima

Used Kia Optima models feature relative low mileage. Picture: Supplied

The Optima sedan, built by Hyundai’s Korean sister company Kia, follows a similar recipe but wraps it in considerably more dramatic bodywork. Its average price is R164 916 with the typical example showing 115 271km and the same 14-year registration age as the Sonata.

Early models featured a 132kW/231Nm 2.4-litre petrol engine, which went up to 148kW/250Nm after the mill benefitted from direct injection. This lowered fuel economy from 8.7 to 7.9L/100km.

Even by today’s standards, the Optima’s equipment levels are top notch. Heated and ventilated front seats, keyless entry and 18-inch alloy wheels were part of a package that made many German rivals look rather stingy, while its spacious cabin and large boot gave the styling some practical substance.

This article was first published by The Citizen.