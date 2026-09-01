Chery’s shape-shifting Tiggo V transforms from SUV into bakkie

Chery’s Tiggo V is no ordinary SUV. The shape-shifting newcomer can transform from a seven-seater into an MPV or double-cab bakkie, with the Chinese automaker now revealing more details ahead of its expected South African launch.

Originally unveiled as the ‘T1TP’ at Chery’s 2025 International User Summit in Wuhu, China, the Tiggo V took centre stage alongside the Chery Q compact EV and KP31 bakkie at the 2026 Festival of Motoring.

Unlike the KP31, which uses Chery’s dedicated ‘Kaitan’ body-on-frame platform, the Tiggo V is based on the company’s flexible T1X unibody architecture. It has a 2 800mm wheelbase and 220mm of ground clearance, while PHEV versions are claimed to offer a 700mm wading depth.

The clever layout allows the Tiggo V to switch between three configurations. In its standard SUV guise, it has three rows of seats, sliding second-row seats and dedicated ventilation for all three rows. Chery also claims there are 42 storage compartments throughout the cabin.

The third row can be converted into an open load bay, turning the SUV into a double-cab bakkie. The rear cover, made from plastic and glass, can be removed in around 45 minutes. Chery says the interior height is 1.2m.

While Chery has yet to reveal the Tiggo V’s specific power and torque outputs, the model will use the company’s Chery Super Hybrid system. The automaker claims fuel consumption of as little as 6.0l/100km and a combined NEDC range of up to 1 030km.

The CSH-equipped Tiggo V is also claimed to be capable of tackling gradients of up to 30 degrees while carrying its maximum 500kg payload. Its unbraked towing capacity is rated at750 kg.

Chery is expected to release the Tiggo V’s full powertrain specifications and South African pricing closer to its local launch.

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The post New details of SA-bound Chery Tiggo V appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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