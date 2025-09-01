Good news as petrol and diesel prices to drop from Wednesday, 3 September

Motorists will receive relief at the petrol pumps this week.

There is some good news on the horizon for South Africans, with reduced petrol and diesel prices in September.

The fuel prices are due to take effect from midnight on Tuesday, 2 September.

Petrol and diesel prices

The department of mineral resources and energy (DMRE) announced that both 93 and 95-octane petrol will decrease by 4 cents per litre.

The price of diesel with 0.05% sulphur falls by 56 cents per litre and 0.005% sulphur decreases by 57 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will cost 37 cents more per litre, while the price of LP gas decreases by R1.32 per kg countrywide, except in the Western Cape, where it will decrease by R1.51 per kilogram.

Reasons for the increase

DMRE spokesperson Robert Maake said that several factors, including international petroleum prices and the rand-US dollar exchange rate, contributed to the decrease in petrol and diesel prices.

How much will fuel cost you?

When the fuel price adjustment kicks in, a litre of 93 unleaded petrol will cost R21.47, while 95 unleaded will be R21.55 inland and R20.72 at the coast.

The wholesale price of 0.05% diesel will decrease to R19.48 per litre and the price of 0.005% will be R19.43.

