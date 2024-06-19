TMO expanded for Bok Test, U20 Championship

World Rugby have announced an expansion of the Television Match Official’s (TMO) powers for Saturday’s Test between the Springboks and Wales, as well as the upcoming U20 Championship in Cape Town.

The game’s governing body confirmed it is operating an initial closed trial of modifications to the TMO at World Rugby competitions in July, including the Pacific Nations Cup, WXV and U20 Championship and Trophy.

Also read: Rassie picks Bok rookies to ‘add layers’

In addition, Saturday’s two matches at Twickenham – the Springboks versus Wales and Fiji versus Barbarians – will also operate the trial following requests from the respective unions.

Under the revised protocol, the TMO will now have the additional power to highlight clear and obvious infringements in the final passage of play (from the last restart) to the referee, including knock-ons and forward passes.

Previously, whereby the TMO can only intervene on infringements within the final two phases. All other aspects of the existing protocol will apply.

World Rugby will use the trial to guide the future of the TMO process, which will be decided by the World Rugby Council in November.

Photo: Shaun Roy:BackpagePix

The post TMO expanded for Bok Test, U20 Champs appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.