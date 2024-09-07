Streak-setting Boks claim Freedom Cup

The Springboks battled to a record-breaking fourth consecutive win over the All Blacks in Cape Town today to claim the Freedom Cup for the first time since 2009.

Tries from captain Siya Kolisi and Malcolm Marx helped the Springboks claim a hard-fought 18-12 victory at a sold-out Cape Town Stadium.

A fourth straight win over the All Blacks sees the Springboks set a new streak against their rivals in the professional era, while also seeing the world champions reclaim the Freedom Cup for the first time in over a decade.

Trailing 9-3 after a scrappy first half, the Boks simply found a way to fight their way to a nail-biting victory that while not from the most memorable performance, is nevertheless meaningful.

New Zealand just edged the balance of play in the first half, winning the breakdown battle as the Springboks struggled to get over the gainline.

A scrappy first half saw both sides pile on the pressure defensively, but neither quite managed to cut it on attack.

New Zealand’s lineout pressure also cost the Boks some precious attacking opportunities and even when the All Blacks didn’t win the ball back, they did enough to disrupt the service to South Africa’s backline.

The All Blacks also dominated the breakdown battle throughout the contest, isolating the big Bok ball carriers and winning multiple penalties, but usually – and crucially – on their own side of halfway.

There were four yellow cards in total, as the Boks lost Jasper Wiese and Willie le Roux to the sin bin, while the All Blacks had Sevu Reece and Tyrel Lomax sent to the naughty chair.

Crucially, the Boks managed to see off both yellow card periods with the cost of just three points, while getting the decisive try through Marx while Lomax was off for a cynical off-ball charge on Cheslin Kolbe.

This gave South Africa enough of a buffer to see out the game, after Kolisi broke New Zealand’s wall of defence earlier in the second half to cap an excellent solo performance.

The Springboks will have a week off, before returning to action with a trip to Argentina to tackle Los Pumas.

