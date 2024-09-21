Moerat: Eben the epitome of consistency

Skipper Salmaan Moerat said Eben Etzebeth is an inspiration to the Springboks, as the legendary enforcer is set to become one of the most-capped SA Test players of all time.

Etzebeth has been named on the bench to face Los Pumas in Argentina today in the penultimate round of the 2024 Rugby Championship. The two-time world cup winner will match Victor Matfield’s record of 127 caps should he take the field at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades.

Moerat, who will face Los Pumas for the first time in his 10th Test for South Africa, made special mention of Etzebeth in a Bok conference yesterday while speaking equally highly of the Argentinians.

“When I started playing at Western Province, Eben was there and I had the pleasure of playing a few games with him,” the towering lock said. “The record he will match this weekend is a testament to the player he is on and off the field.

“What has really stood out for me is his ability to perform consistently, and that really inspires us as the younger players because it’s something we can really learn from.”

Rassie Erasmus’ charges have already won the Freedom Cup and Nelson Mandela Challenge Plate in 2024, and victory in Santiago del Estero will mark the first time in the Rugby Championship’s history that the world champions win six consecutive matches.

“[Los Pumas] are a great side and they have a good identity, but that said, there’s also another milestone we can achieve this weekend,” Moerat said.

“So, although our focus is on sticking to our systems and delivering a top quality performance, we believe if we do that correctly, hopefully we can come away with the desired result.

“We are ready for what they’ll bring, and we see this as a massive occasion for the team.

“Our preparation has been good. We had two days in Stellenbosch, which gave us a little bit of leeway and a good three days in Buenos Aires before travelling to Santiago del Estero on Wednesday night, so we had a good time to settle in here before our captain’s run, and we’re excited about the challenge ahead.”

