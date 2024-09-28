Network Sport
Watch: Rugby gurus predict Springboks will run riot in Mbombela
Mark Keohane and Zelim Nel make their predictions for, among others. South Africa against Argentina, and the SA club matches.
The latest episode of the Keo & Zels show sees rugby experts Mark Keohane and Zelim Nel talk about this weekend’s rugby fixtures.
The duo predict the Pumas are going to get a big hiding in Mbombela as the Boks power to The Rugby Championship title. They also discuss the South African clubs’ matches in the United Rugby Championship.
Here’s what they predict:
