Siya Kolisi: We don’t want to stop winning

The Boks clinched their first full Rugby Championship title with a dominant 48-7 win over Argentina in Mbombela yesterday.

Reflecting on the significance of the victory at Mbombela Stadium, captain Siya Kolisi post-match acknowledged the South Africans’ journey while emphasising their hunger for continued success.

“It’s something we’ve talked about and worked for, so we’re very happy,” the two-time Rugby World Cup-winning skipper told reporters. “We’ve wanted to win this trophy for a long time, especially this one because most of us have never won the full one before.

“But we don’t want to stop there, we’re not satisfied with where we are. We want to make sure that the team keeps growing and keeps winning.”

Kolisi also paid tribute to Eben Etzebeth, who made his 128th appearance for the Boks during the match, a new record. “We’re honoured to have won it like that,” Kolisi explained.

“It was to say thank you to the people of South Africa for coming out to see us; it’s the last time they see us [at home this year]. Obviously, we did it for Eben as well.”

Yesterday’s performance, which saw the Boks score seven tries, marked their addition of The Rugby Championship to an already impressive haul of trophies, including the 2023 Rugby World Cup, 2021 British & Irish Lions series, and the Mandela and Freedom cups.

Looking ahead, Rassie Erasmus’ charges will kick off their November tour against Scotland at Murrayfield on November 10, followed by a clash with England at Twickenham and a final Test against Wales.

The Boks will aim to reclaim the No one spot in the global rankings, having been overtaken by Ireland after last week’s defeat to Los Pumas in Argentina.

