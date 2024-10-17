Proteas Women aim to dethrone Aussies

Captain Laura Wolvaardt believes the Proteas Women have the talent to beat Australia in the first Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final in Dubai today.

Australia has dominated this fixture, winning nine of the 10 T20Is between the sides, including a 19-run victory in the final of last year’s T20 World Cup at Newlands.

However, South Africa’s sole win against the Aussies in the format came in January this year, a six-wicket victory in Canberra, providing a significant confidence boost heading into this high-stakes encounter.

The Proteas Women have also been imperious at the Dubai International Stadium, winning all three of their T20I matches at this venue during the world cup.

“It’s a massive game for us,” said Wolvaardt. “It brings back memories of facing Australia in the final last year, but a lot has happened since then. Those two wins against them earlier this year gives us positive energy, knowing that if we play our best cricket, they are beatable.”

Wolvaardt also highlighted the difference in approach from last year’s tournament.

“We’ve had a year of experience and some changes in the team. Fresh faces and ideas, particularly with the new coaching staff, bringing a different energy. It’s been a bit of an up-and-down year, but I feel like we’ve hit our stride in this world cup, and I’m really looking forward to tomorrow.”

For South Africa, the in-form opening partnership between Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits has been crucial, with the duo amassing 237 runs at an average of 79, the highest of any pair in the competition. They are just 63 runs shy of becoming the first pair to score 300-plus runs in multiple editions of the tournament.

Australia’s depth remains a key challenge, with Wolvaardt acknowledging their ability to bounce back even after losing wickets.

“Their depth is just incredible, and they’ve gone to [batter] eight and nine quite a few times. Tomorrow (October 17), it will be about controlling that run rate as much as we can and matching up smartly against their line-up.”

Though Australia come into the match as favourites, Wolvaardt emphasised the importance of focusing on their own game.

“It’s easy to get swept up in Australia’s achievements, but at the end of the day, if we play a good game of cricket, I believe we have the talent to beat them. T20 cricket is a bit crazy sometimes, anything can happen, and we just need to keep our focus simple and on ourselves.”

