Sekhukhune United FC breaks silence on fatal car crash

Mzansi was stunned to learn that a widely shared viral video, showing three cars colliding on a highway, reportedly involved Sekhukhune United FC midfielder Shaune Mogaila as the cause.

The crash left nine-year-old Gomolemo Mavimbela dead, while her mother and their neighbour’s son are fighting for their lives in hospital. Mogaila initially fled the scene but later handed himself in to the police that same day.

Sekhukhune United FC extended condolences to the family of the minor who lost her life and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. The club stated they could not comment further, as the matter is now before the court.

The crash occurred in Thembisa, east of Johannesburg, on Wednesday morning, just hours after Sekhukhune’s match against Richards Bay at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Mogaila did not appear in the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court yesterday as initially anticipated, as the matter was not added to the court roll, NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane informed The Citizen.

