Network Sport

Watch: TS Galaxy head coach resigns live on TV after draw

TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic made a surprise announcement following their hard-fought draw against Stellenbosch FC.

4 hours ago
Soccer Mag Less than a minute
Photo for illustration purposes only.

TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic announced his resignation live on TV following his team’s draw with Stellenbosch FC.

Stellenbosch took an early lead in the PSL clash when Fawaaz Basadien scored within the first two minutes at Athlone Stadium. However, a spirited Galaxy performance saw them equalise in the 72nd minute through Nkosikhona Radebe.

Here’s what unfolded during the post-match presentation:

Watch the match highlights:

The post Watch: Ramović resigns on live TV appeared first on SoccerMag.

Stay in the know. Download the Caxton Local News Network App here.
4 hours ago
Soccer Mag Less than a minute

Related Articles

Bok champ recalled for crocked lock

56 mins ago

Women’s golf in SA thrives with expanded Sunshine Ladies Tour

November 6, 2024

Boks in three-way race for No 1 spot

November 6, 2024

Former Australian rugby captain: Why I went on the run

November 5, 2024
Back to top button