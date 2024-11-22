Network Sport

Watch: Swedish soccer player impresses with his Afrikaans

Nottingham Forest's Swedish winger Anthony Elanga's linguistic talent has sparked curiosity and admiration among fans.

11 mins ago
Soccer Mag Less than a minute
Photo for illustration purposes only.

Many have been surprised by Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga’s fluency in Afrikaans. While details about the Swedish player’s South African ancestry haven’t been widely shared, his language skills have garnered significant interest and admiration from both fans and commentators.

During a SuperSport interview, Elanga effortlessly showcased his Afrikaans proficiency, adding a fascinating layer to his footballing persona.

According to a quick Google search, the connection between Swedish and Afrikaans lies in their shared Germanic roots.

Watch the viral video:

The post Watch: Elanga impresses with his Afrikaans appeared first on SoccerMag.

Stay in the know. Download the Caxton Local News Network App here.
11 mins ago
Soccer Mag Less than a minute

Related Articles

Watch: DRS controversy in Perth

21 mins ago

Johan Ackermann joins Junior Bok staff

21 hours ago

Boks opt to rest Ox Nché

November 21, 2024

Rassie Erasmus: Cameron Hanekom a ‘Bok army knife’

November 20, 2024
Back to top button