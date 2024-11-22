Watch: Swedish soccer player impresses with his Afrikaans

Many have been surprised by Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga’s fluency in Afrikaans. While details about the Swedish player’s South African ancestry haven’t been widely shared, his language skills have garnered significant interest and admiration from both fans and commentators.

During a SuperSport interview, Elanga effortlessly showcased his Afrikaans proficiency, adding a fascinating layer to his footballing persona.

According to a quick Google search, the connection between Swedish and Afrikaans lies in their shared Germanic roots.

Watch the viral video:

