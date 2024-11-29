Network Sport

Watch: Faf suplexed by ball boy

The ball boy went for the ball and accidentally lifted Faf du Plessis over an advertising board.

1 hour ago
SA Cricket Magazine Less than a minute

Faf du Plessis was lifted over an advertising board by a ball boy during an Abu Dhabi T10 match.

The 40-year-old former Proteas captain emerged unscathed, and miffed.

Du Plessis has scored 201 runs in six innings – the second most in the tournament – at an average of 50.25.

