Watch: Faf suplexed by ball boy
The ball boy went for the ball and accidentally lifted Faf du Plessis over an advertising board.
Faf du Plessis was lifted over an advertising board by a ball boy during an Abu Dhabi T10 match.
The 40-year-old former Proteas captain emerged unscathed, and miffed.
Du Plessis has scored 201 runs in six innings – the second most in the tournament – at an average of 50.25.
