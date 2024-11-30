New head coach takes charge of Proteas Women

Mandla Mashimbyi has been appointed as head coach of the Proteas Women’s team.

With over a decade of coaching experience at domestic and international levels, Mashimbyi has a track record of success, including multiple title wins with the Northerns Titans.

He also had stints as bowling coach and assistant coach with the men’s national side and was recently fast bowling coach for the Paarl Royals in the SA20.

Mashimbyi played professional cricket for the Titans, Free State Knights and Griquas. His playing career was brought to an early end in 2010 due to persistent knee injuries.

“It is with a profound sense of honour and humility that I accept the appointment as the Proteas Women’s coach,” Mashimbyi said in a statement. “I am fully cognisant of the significant responsibilities and expectations associated with this esteemed position.

“I am profoundly grateful for the exceptional opportunity bestowed upon me by the Titans throughout my tenure as a coach. Their unwavering support and unwavering backing over the past 11 years have been instrumental in my professional growth and development.

“At this juncture, I am deeply appreciative of the opportunity to contribute my expertise and knowledge to the Proteas Women continued success and to elevate their standing as a formidable force in world cricket.”

