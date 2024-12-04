Heinrich Klaasen to captain Proteas in T20I series

Heinrich Klaasen will captain the Proteas in their three-match T20I series against Pakistan.

Regular skipper Aiden Markram, along with Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Tristan Stubbs, will be rested for the T20I series and return for the ODI series against Pakistan.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi return to the T20I side for the first time since the T20 World Cup, although Shamsi’s participation in the ongoing Global Super League in Guyana may affect his availability for the first T20I.

Western Province all-rounder George Linde also returns to the T20I set-up after last playing in July 2021 against Ireland. The 33-year-old, who has 14 T20I caps, had an impressive run in this season’s T20 Challenge, scoring 171 runs at a strike-rate of 178.12 and claiming nine wickets at an average of 18.33.

“All 15 players are capped, and we’re looking to build on the experience within the group as we continue to grow as a unit,” said Proteas coach Rob Walter.

“In the absence of Aiden, Heinrich will lead the team. He is a vastly experienced player with a strong understanding and reading of the game. We look forward to utilising him in this role after his previous experiences in 2021.

“We have also given George an opportunity again. He really earned his spot off the back of a strong domestic campaign, and his skills as a spinning all-rounder add important balance to the team.

“We’re pleased to have Anrich and Tabraiz back in the squad. Their wealth of experience and skill significantly bolsters our bowling unit, enhancing both our pace and spin departments, which will be key against a strong Pakistan side.”

The squad will begin preparations with a two-day camp at the Centre of Excellence in Pretoria from Friday to Sunday, before heading to Durban.

The first T20I will take place at Kingsmead on December 10, followed by back-to-back games in Centurion and the Wanderers on December 13 and 14 respectively.

Proteas T20I squad: Heinrich Klaasen (c, Titans), Ottneil Baartman (Dolphins), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Donovan Ferreira (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Patrick Kruger (Warriors), George Linde (WP), Kwena Maphaka (Lions), David Miller (Dolphins), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Nqaba Peter (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Andile Simelane (Dolphins), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).

The post Klaasen to captain Proteas appeared first on SA Cricketmag.