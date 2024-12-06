Cheetahs prop: French scrums are no joke

Robert Hunt says the Cheetahs are cracking their necks and rolling their shoulders in preparation for the showdown against a powerful French pack when they take on Perpignan on Sunday to launch their EPCR Challenge Cup campaign.

“French teams have a scrummaging technique that’s admirable,” said the Cheetahs tighthead prop who joined in July after a three-year stint at the Vodacom Bulls.

“We look up to the Springboks for inspiration, but we also study the French approach. They’re typically heavy, strong, and technically skilled, so it’s a great challenge for us. Our focus is on refining our systems, ensuring cohesion and committing fully to our approach. It’s all about finding the right balance and learning to adapt to their strengths.”

In line with the terms of their invitation to the Challenge Cup this season, the Cheetahs will be based at the NRCA Stadium in Amsterdam. Despite limited preparation time on the artificial pitch, Hunt was unfazed about the challenges of unfamiliar conditions in Europe.

“We’ll adapt as needed, and I don’t think it’s a major concern,” he said. “It’s just about adjusting quickly.”

Cheetahs director of rugby Frans Steyn believes the squad is better prepared to make a deep run in the Challenge Cup this year after advancing to the semi-finals of the 2024 Currie Cup.

“In our pack we have got great experience, I can’t wait to see what the guys do on Sunday. We had a great pre-season and the guys are in good spirits – hopefully, we see that on the field. I just hope we can play one of the games in Bloemfontein so we can show the teams what we can do.”

