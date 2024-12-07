Video: Blitzboks roast Ireland, battle Argentina next

Quewin Nortje and Impi Visser powered the Blitzboks to an excellent win at Cape Town Stadium in their opening match of the 2024 Cape Town Sevens tournament against Ireland, earlier today.

Nortje and Visser scored two tries each to go with the opening try from David Brits and a second-half touchdown from replacement Mfundo Ndhlovu crusing the Blitzboks to a 36-7 win against Ireland.

The Blitzboks took a 24-0 lead into half time after an explosive start from Nortje, scoring two tries before the break.

Josh Costello’s breakaway put Ireland on the scoresheet while the tries from Ndhlovu and Visser sealed a dominant victory for South Africa in their first game of the tournament.

The Blitzboks return to action at 18:41 when they face Argentina for their final pool match of the tournament.

This year’s Cape Town Sevens follows a different format. Each of the four pools consists of three teams. While the second-place teams compete in the fifth to eighth-place play-offs and the third-place teams advance to the ninth to 12th place, the pool winners go straight to the semi-finals.

