Network Sport

Video: Blitzboks overcome Spain, set up Cape Town final against France

The Blitzboks are back in the Cape Town Sevens final. After a thrilling semi-final victory over Spain, they'll face off against France.

2 hours ago
SA Rugby Magazine 1 minute read
Image for illustration purposes only.

The Blitzboks will make their first appearance in a Cape Town Sevens final since 2020 when they square up against either France in the decider at 19:11, while Spain contest the third-place play-off against Fiji at 18:03.

Second-half tries from Tristan Leyds and Shilton van Wyk secured a Blitzboks win over Spain and a spot in the final.

Spain’s Eduardo Gonzalez capitalised on a good spell of possession to open the scoring in the semi-final with a try in the corner, immediately followed by Alejandro Laforga dotting down under the posts.

Zain Davids pulled one back from a great team move as the Blitzboks went into half-time 12-5 down.

Speedster Shilton van Wyk cut the line to draw South Africa level with an explosive run before Tristan Leyds ghosted through for a try that gave the Blitzboks a 19-12 win.

The post Lively Leyds lands Blitzboks in Cape Town final appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

Stay in the know. Download the Caxton Local News Network App here.
2 hours ago
SA Rugby Magazine 1 minute read

Related Articles

Coach: Blitzboks’ job is far from done

9 hours ago

Video: Blitzboks roast Ireland, battle Argentina next

December 7, 2024

Unions reject SA Rugby equity deal

December 7, 2024

Cheetahs prop: French scrums are no joke

December 6, 2024
Back to top button