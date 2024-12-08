Video: Blitzboks overcome Spain, set up Cape Town final against France

The Blitzboks will make their first appearance in a Cape Town Sevens final since 2020 when they square up against either France in the decider at 19:11, while Spain contest the third-place play-off against Fiji at 18:03.

Second-half tries from Tristan Leyds and Shilton van Wyk secured a Blitzboks win over Spain and a spot in the final.

Spain’s Eduardo Gonzalez capitalised on a good spell of possession to open the scoring in the semi-final with a try in the corner, immediately followed by Alejandro Laforga dotting down under the posts.

Zain Davids pulled one back from a great team move as the Blitzboks went into half-time 12-5 down.

Speedster Shilton van Wyk cut the line to draw South Africa level with an explosive run before Tristan Leyds ghosted through for a try that gave the Blitzboks a 19-12 win.

Shilton van Wyk brings the crowd (including Siya 😏) to their feet in Cape Town 😤👊 📺 Stream #HSBCSVNSCPT on DStv: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/KefPqQJMse — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) December 8, 2024

