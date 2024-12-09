Stormers injury updates: Springbok stars set for comeback

Skipper Salmaan Moerat and World Cup winners Frans Malherbe and Deon Fourie are among a host of Springboks set to return for the DHL Stormers before the end of 2024.

Moerat, Fourie (both knee), Malherbe (ankle), Sti Sithole (ankle), and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (concussion) are all expected to make their return over the coming weeks.

Steven Kitshoff (neck), Evan Roos (shoulder), Dan du Plessis, Ben Loader (both knee) and Damian Willemse (groin) continue their rehab and are scheduled to return to play in the new year.

Meanwhile, Manie Libbok, Keke Morabe and Ben-Jason Dixon all travelled back to Cape Town with the Stormers squad on Sunday after they were hurt in the Investec Champions Cup defeat by Toulon at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Libbok (concussion) and Morabe (leg fracture) were taken to hospital in Gqeberha for observation and returned to the team hotel on Saturday evening.

Morabe will undergo surgery on Monday which will rule him out long term, while Libbok and Dixon will be reassessed after 12 days as per HIA protocols.

The Stormers will regroup for Saturday’s clash with Harlequins in London, before back-to-back derbies against the Lions and Sharks at Cape Town Stadium.

