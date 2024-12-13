Fullback Quan Horn is one of several fitness concerns for the Lions in the build-up to the Pride’s EPCR Challenge Cup clash against Pau in Johannesburg tomorrow.

According to a Rugby365 article, Horn and centre Henco van Wyk missed training yesterday due to unspecified injuries, while Richard Kriel is sidelined with a shoulder issue from last week’s defeat to the Ospreys in Llanelli.

Ivan van Rooyen’s charges lost 30-14 in round 1 of their European campaign, their third loss in a row. Despite the setbacks, assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher remains optimistic.

“There are a lot of mistakes we need to fix after the Ospreys game and the Munster game as well. But we are excited and want to put in a good performance,” he was quoted by Rugby365.

On the challenge posed by Pau at Ellis Park, Loubscher adds: “They are physical, and they’ve got some big boys. They can attack, so your defence must be good.

“From our point of view, we want to make sure we put them under pressure.”

“For the first 20 minutes, we want to be direct and play with tempo and accuracy,” he said. “Our work rate off the ball could be better.

“We want to attack, so we need to work hard to get into positions and take advantage of those opportunities.”

The post Lions sweat over crocked Bok appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.