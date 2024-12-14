Stopping Handre Pollard key to Sharks’ Champions Cup hopes, says Plumtree

Sharks coach John Plumtree says stopping double world champion Handre Pollard is the key to beating Leicester Tigers in the Investec Champions Cup clash at Welford Road on Saturday.

Pollard, the 80-Test flyhalf who kicked the Springboks to glory at the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup, has been immense for Leicester since his arrival from Montpellier in the 2022-23 season, scoring 337 points and the Tigers will look him in helping them bounce back from an opening round 42-28 defeat to Bordeaux.

“We have to make sure Handre Pollard doesn’t dominate the day with his kicking game,” Plumtree said. “We have to match them up front, and that will be a big test.”

Big is the right word to describe the challenge as the Leicester back row is occupied by hard-running former DHL Stormers No 8 Juarno Augustus.

“They gather momentum through their big ball-carriers, we have to stop that,” added the Sharks coach. “We have to force our game on them, make sure we create opportunities, and gain territory. I’m looking forward to that challenge.”

Leicester Tigers are third in the English Premiership, with Pollard a driving force behind a solid start to the season.

“We have to design a plan to figure out how we are going to deal with Handre Pollard’s skill sets,” said Plumtree. “You can’t solely focus on one player, Leicester have more than one threat out there, but he is a massive one for them.

“His kicking game, ability to kick for goal, his game management and keeping Leicester on the front foot – we will have to play well to put pressure on him. That is certainly one of the challenges we face on the weekend.”

The Sharks have made 11 changes to the starting XV that won in round 1 against Exeter Chiefs in Durban. Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche are all unavailable for Saturday’s clash.

“It is a great opportunity for the players who are coming in to showcase our depth. We have so many quality young players, like Ethan Bester and Bradley Davids coming off the bench… These younger players are the lifeblood of the union over the next few years.”

