Saffas abroad: SA rugby stars make their mark abroad; Arno Bota powers Lyon

Fearsome Lyon powerhouse Arno Botha was one of several South African stars to light up the scoreboard on foreign fields at the weekend.

Japan League One

Supported by lock Walt Steenkamp, Bok speedster Kurt-Lee Arendse scored his sixth try of the season for Mitsubishi Dynaboars, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a late 38-37 defeat to Honda Heat, boosted by former Bulls lock Janko Swanepoel and Bok jumper Franco Mostert.

Another Bok lock, Lood de Jager scored a try for table-topping Saitama Wild Knights and he was joined in the starting lineup by Damian de Allende as they defeated Faf de Klerk’s Yokohama Canon Eagles 51-36.

Malcolm Marx came off the bench at half time to inspire his Kubota Spears to a 25-20 comeback win against Kobelco Kobe Steelers. Former Stormers and Sharks lock Ruan Botha started for Spears, and he was replaced by ex-Kings lock David Bulbring. Former Bulls loose forward Willie Potgieter came on as a replacement for Steelers.

Kwagga Smith skippered Shizuoka Blue Revs in their 33-23 win over Toyota Verblitz. Smith was joined in the starting lineup by centre Sylvain Mahuza. Adre Smith started at blindside flank for Verblitz.

Jasper Wiese was on the losing side as Urayasu D-Rocks suffered a 44-22 defeat to Black Rams in Tokyo. Wiese’s compatriot Shane Gates also featured for D-Rocks.

French Top 14

Springboks Cobus Reinach and Jan Serfontein started for Montpellier in their 38-30 home defeat to Toulon. Serfontein was shown a yellow card in the second half.

Jeremy Ward and JJ van der Mescht were involved for Stade Francais in their important 39-37 win over Pau in Paris.

Former Kearsney playmaker Tristan Tedder kicked two penalties for Racing 92, but it wasn’t enough to prevent their 30-25 defeat to Vannes.

Uzair Cassiem and Pieter Scholtz were used as second-half replacements in Bayonne’s 36-32 win over Bordeaux. Rohan Janse van Rensburg featured off the bench for Bordeaux.

Former Kings scrumhalf James Hall played the final fifteen minutes for Perpignan in their 20-20 draw with Castres.

Bok bruiser Arno Botha scored a try in Lyon’s massive 53-17 win over La Rochelle.

United Rugby Championship

Bok behemoth RG Snyman came off the bench in the second half to help Leinster to a 22-19 win in Wales against Ospreys. The Welsh side was represented by a trio of South Africans in the form of Tom Botha, Evardi Boshoff and Daniel Kasende.

Marnus van der Merwe started for Scarlets, while ex-WP loose forward Jarrod Taylor came off the bench in their 29-8 defeat away to Munster.

Former Griquas scrumhalf Johan Mulder featured for Cardiff as they went down 24-19 to Connacht in Galway.

Loosehead prop Boan Venter was in the Edinburgh starting lineup for their surprise 22-17 home defeat to Zebre Parma.

Fullback Rhyno Smith was involved for Benetton as they enjoyed a 34-19 success over Ulster in Treviso.

In the final game of the weekend, Henco Venter was part of the Glasgow Warriors side in their 45-20 win over Dragons to maintain second position on the log.

