State of the URC: Lions, Sharks gain ground

The Lions and Sharks closed the gap on South African rivals with crucial victories in the Vodacom URC in round 11.

The Lions snapped a four-match losing streak in the tournament and a six-match losing streak against the Stormers with a 30-23 victory at Emirates Airline Park. While they missed out on a try-scoring bonus point and allowed the Stormers to pick up a bonus point for finishing within seven, Cash van Rooyen’s side are now just one point behind their Cape opponents with two matches in hand. That includes their next encounter – rescheduled from round nine – against the Vodacom Bulls at Loftus on Saturday.

DOBSON: We have to win at Loftus to stay alive

It looked like the Stormers would leave Emirates Airline Park with nothing to show for their efforts when they trailed 24-6 early in the second half. But two tries and a late penalty goal gave them a losing bonus point, which could prove vital in the playoff race. Following the match, coach John Dobson said the showdown with the Bulls at Loftus on March 1 will be do-or-die for the Stormers, who remain 10th on the log and three points outside the top eight places.

If the Bulls fail to finish in the top two on the log, they will look back at their two defeats to the Sharks with great regret. On both occasions, they were the favourites against an injury-hit team, and on both occasions they played well below their best to lose. Saturday’s 29-19 defeat left Jake White’s team eight log points behind the Glasgow Warriors, who recorded a bonus-point win against Dragons on Sunday, with one game in hand.

JAKE: We missed Hanekom’s speed

The smile on coach John Plumtree’s face said it all as the Sharks unexpectedly picked up five log points in Pretoria despite missing several Springboks and being reduced to 12 men at one stage in the second half. The result put the Sharks into first place on the SA Shield log (ahead of the Stormers), and drew them level with the Bulls on log points though they remain fourth on points difference.

The Sharks now take a break before back-to-back matches against the Lions, at Emirates Airline Park on March 1 and Kings Park on March 8.

MORE: Sharks showed ‘fight’ to upset Bulls

Round 11 results



Edinburgh 17, Zebre 22

Ospreys 19, Leinster 22

Lions 30, Stormers 23

Bulls 19, Sharks 29

Benetton 34, Ulster 19

Munster 29, Scarlets 8

Connacht 24, Cardiff 19

Dragons 20, Glasgow 45

Round 9 fixtures (rescheduled)

February 22

Bulls vs Lions (14:00)

Round 12 fixtures

February 28

Munster vs Edinburgh (21:35)

Zebre vs Dragons (21:35)

March 1

Lions vs Sharks (14:30)

Bulls vs Stormers (17:00)

Leinster vs Cardiff (17:00)

Ulster vs Scarlets (19:15)

Connacht vs Benetton (21:35)

Glasgow vs Ospreys (21:35)

The post State of the URC: Lions, Sharks gain ground appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.