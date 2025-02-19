Spinners make ODI history in Oman

Pace bowlers did not bowl at all yesterday for the first time in 4 671 completed ODIs.

All nine bowlers used in the World Cup League 2 match between the US and Oman, played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), were spinners.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the 19 wickets that fell equalled the record for most wickets taken in an ODI by spinners, having previously occurred in an ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Chattogram in 2011.

US spinner Nosthush Kenjige took a career-best 5-11.

The Americans won the match by 57 runs after scoring just 122 – setting a new record for the lowest total successfully defended in a full ODI.

