Proteas face tricky Champions Trophy opener

Group B action got underway in Karachi at 11:00 SA time when Afghanistan made their debut in the Champions Trophy in a difficult match-up against the Proteas.

Both teams have enjoyed some good success in white-ball cricket in recent years, although neither side has been able to convert that into winning a major ICC tournament.

South Africa went close when they made it through to the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup, while Afghanistan reached the same stage last year when qualifying for the final four at the T20 World Cup for the first time.

Reaching the semis will be the minimum aim for both sides at this event and a win first up will be crucial if they are to achieve that goal.

“Like all the tournaments, we will come in with the prospect of seeing ourselves in the final but eventually obviously getting over the line,” said Proteas captain Temba Bavuma.

“The nice thing is that we have guys with that experience and there’s no there’s no real baggage that exists amongst the guys.

“There’s no negativity from the fact that we haven’t been able to be successful in other ICC events. There’s a lot more of a positivity and confidence in terms of our ability or how far we can go within the tournament.”

Watch: When Proteas won an ICC tournament

Both teams have strong batting line-ups at their disposal, but there are also enough damaging bowlers set to feature that could make it difficult to score.

Afghanistan have been in excellent form in white-ball cricket of late and have won their four most recent bilateral series against Ireland South Africa, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe.

The fact that Afghanistan haven’t played any ODI matches this calendar year may be of some concern, although the side will still be on a high after their good run at 2023 ODI World Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup.

The Proteas did get some good match practice in the conditions they will encounter in Karachi when they took on hosts Pakistan and in-form New Zealand in a Tri-Series, but they had a host of big names missing those matches as they failed to win either of the two contests.

South Africa’s form in 50-over cricket since they made the semi-finals at the 2023 ODI World Cup has been somewhat inconsistent – they have lost their last six ODIs – and they will be hoping those recent matches in Pakistan will boost their chances at the Champions Trophy.

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami.

Proteas squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka.

Toss 🪙: 🇿🇦 South Africa won the toss and have elected to BAT first 🏏. Here’s a look at our playing 11 for this first game.#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #ChampionsTrophy #AFGvSA pic.twitter.com/fCA35UxS6Q — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 21, 2025

The post Proteas face tricky Champions Trophy opener appeared first on SA Cricketmag.