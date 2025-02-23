Network Sport

Canada Cup: Blitzboks to face Fiji in Vancouver semis

The Blitzboks will face Fiji after beating the Australian team last night by scoring three tries against two.

2 hours ago
SA Rugby Magazine 1 minute read
The Blitzboks beat Australia in their Canada Sevens Cup quarter-final to set up a semi-final with Fiji.

The 17-14 win was sweet revenge for Philip Snyman’s side, who suffered a controversial 17-12 extra-time defeat to the Australians in the Perth semi-finals when several refereeing decisions went against them.

This time round, tries by Ronald Brown, Ryan Oosthuizen and Shilton van Wyk gave the Blitzboks a 17-0 lead and while Australia hit back with two tries, it wasn’t enough.

The Blitzboks take on Fiji (who blanked Great Britain 24-0) in the second semi-final at 10:52 South African time on Sunday following the clash between Spain and Argentina.

The cup final is scheduled for 03:05 South African time on Monday.

