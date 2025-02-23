Canada Cup: Blitzboks to face Fiji in Vancouver semis
The Blitzboks will face Fiji after beating the Australian team last night by scoring three tries against two.
The Blitzboks beat Australia in their Canada Sevens Cup quarter-final to set up a semi-final with Fiji.
The 17-14 win was sweet revenge for Philip Snyman’s side, who suffered a controversial 17-12 extra-time defeat to the Australians in the Perth semi-finals when several refereeing decisions went against them.
This time round, tries by Ronald Brown, Ryan Oosthuizen and Shilton van Wyk gave the Blitzboks a 17-0 lead and while Australia hit back with two tries, it wasn’t enough.
South Africa, more like smooth operators! #HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSVAN pic.twitter.com/tmyIEzEJyC
— HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) February 23, 2025
The Blitzboks take on Fiji (who blanked Great Britain 24-0) in the second semi-final at 10:52 South African time on Sunday following the clash between Spain and Argentina.
The cup final is scheduled for 03:05 South African time on Monday.
The post Blitzboks to face Fiji in Vancouver semis appeared first on SA Rugby Magazine.