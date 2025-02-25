Kitshoff calls time on stellar career

Two-time Springbok world champion and inaugural Vodacom URC-winning captain Steven Kitshoff has announced his immediate retirement on medical grounds.

One of South Africa’s most decorated and formidable loosehead props, Kitshoff today brought the curtain down on a 12-year career defined by relentless work rate, dominance at scrum time and an unwavering commitment to the Boks and Stormers.

The 33-year-old made the decision after undergoing neck fusion surgery following an injury during a Currie Cup clash for Western Province late last year. While the surgery to fuse his C1 and C2 vertebrae was successful, it cost him 50% of his neck mobility.

He acknowledged the severity of the situation in January, and the front-row powerhouse has prioritised his long-term health over any lingering ambitions on the field.

In a Stormers statement, Kitshoff said that while the past six months have been incredibly tough, he is grateful to have had the opportunity to play at the highest level and represent the teams he grew up supporting.

“Playing rugby has been my life from a young age and I was lucky enough to live the dream of many young boys by representing the Springboks and the Stormers,” he said. “It is obviously incredibly disappointing for my career to end in this way, but unfortunately the risk to my well-being was simply too high.

“I really wanted to finish my story with the Stormers on the pitch and gave the rehab and comeback the best shot I could, but it was not to be.”

“Steven Kitshoff is an iconic player who will go down as one of the greats of our game,” said Stormers director of rugby John Dobson. “The only two players with more Stormers caps to their name are his good mates and fellow props Brok Harris and Frans Malherbe.

“Beyond his undeniable impact on the field and impressive longevity, Steven stands out as a top human being who treated everyone with respect and always remained firmly grounded.

“He started out as a prodigy and proved himself against the best in the world. He will be remembered as a fantastic rugby player and a credit to his family. Playing for the Springboks and the Stormers meant a lot to him and that passion and love was given back to him by the fans.”

From his debut in 2016 against Ireland to his final bow in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final, Kitshoff was a cornerstone of the Springbok scrum, and the ultimate weapon off the bench. A founding member of the Bomb Squad, Kitshoff started just 29 of his 83 Test appearances, and yet his impact at the set piece, maul, breakdown and as a ball-carrier was immense.

An understudy to Tendai Mtawarira leading up to the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Kitshoff succeeded the legendary Bok centurion to make the No 1 jersey his own, powering the Bok scrum to glory at the 2023 showpiece.

His international career also included a victorious British & Irish Lions series win in 2021, further cementing his status as a key figure in Springbok history.

Known for his superhuman engine and rare breakdown ability for a prop, Kitshoff led the Stormers to a historic URC title in 2022. Nicknamed ‘Spicy Plum’ and ‘Big Red’ by his teammates, Kitshoff amassed 138 caps for the Stormers, making him the third-most capped player in franchise history.

Kitshoff’s return to Cape Town in July 2024, after a brief stint at Ulster, was meant to see him finish his career at the club he grew up supporting.

A breakout star for South Africa’s U20 team in their triumphant 2012 Junior World Championship campaign, the Paul Roos Gymnasium alum quickly cemented himself as a dominant force at senior level, and played a key role in Western Province’s Currie Cup triumph that year.

His early years at the Stormers and WP were marked by rapid progression, earning him a move to Bordeaux-Begles in 2015, where he honed his craft in the French Top 14 before returning home in 2017.

The post Kitshoff calls time on stellar career appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.