Sharks ready for fast-paced Lions

Sharks utility back Jordan Hendrikse expects his former side to try ‘run us off our feet’ in Joburg on Saturday.

John Plumtree’s team will face the Lions twice over the next two weeks – at Emirates Airline Park and then Kings Park – in derbies that could have a significant impact on both the Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) and SA Shield standings.

The Sharks are currently fourth on the URC log, six points behind the Bulls with a game in hand, and the Lions 12th, four points outside the top eight.

The Lions are out of SA Shield contention, having lost three of their four derbies so far, but the Sharks are second on 14 points and within striking distance of the Bulls (16).

Hendrickse said the Sharks will go into Saturday’s match with confidence, having won 29-19 against the odds at Loftus last time out.

“It’s never easy to get a win on the Highveld, but we backed ourselves to do it, having beaten the Bulls there in last year’s Currie Cup semi-final and then beating the Lions in the final.”

Hendrikse was the Sharks’ hero in that domestic decider at Emirates Airline Park, kicking a 60m penalty goal to snatch a 16-14 win. And having played 61 matches for the Lions across all competitions, he knows exactly what’s coming on Saturday.

“We’re definitely expecting a fast-paced game and for them to try to run us off our feet. For us, it’s about managing the game, controlling every moment and getting the result.”

The 23-year-old, who attended Glenwood High School and played for the Sharks at the U18 Craven Week, said he was enjoying being back in Durban.

“It’s nice to be around some familiar faces, like my brother [Jaden]. That played a part in me coming back. I’ve also got new coaches and a new environment so I’m just looking to give my best every day.”

