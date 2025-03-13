Schalk Burger: Felix Jones ‘next up’ to replace Rassie Erasmus

Schalk Burger suggests Springboks boss Rassie Erasmus has earmarked Felix Jones as his successor when the two-time world cup winner returns to a director of rugby role.

Speaking on the Boks Office podcast with fellow former Boks Jean de Villiers and Hanyani Shimange, Burger noted Erasmus’ tendency to shift between coaching and a behind-the-scenes position.

After leading South Africa to the 2019 Rugby World Cup title, Erasmus stepped back, with Jacques Nienaber taking over as head coach until the 2023 triumph in France.

“You know Rassie does like two years of the head coaching gig and then he goes to director of rugby. It doesn’t really change his role within the Springboks, but he does like doing that two-year block and then moving himself,” Burger said.

“Maybe Felix Jones is the next one to take over the head coach job.”

Jones, a key figure in the Boks’ 2019 and 2023 world cup triumphs, rejoined the national set-up after a brief stint with England. However, De Villiers and Shimange were quick to push Mzwandile Stick as the more likely successor.

“I don’t think we’re ready for a ‘foreign’ head coach,” De Villiers said. “If this group remains, he won’t ever step away totally. I think Stick is the man to date.”

Burger also dismissed suggestions that Jones had been a ‘spy’ in England, questioning what intelligence he could have gathered.

“If you say he’s gone to spy on England, what do you come back with? A bit of info on their psyche, what they’re trying to do on attack – I don’t think it really makes any difference,” he said.

De Villiers agreed, pointing out that South Africa’s overseas-based players already have extensive knowledge of other teams.

