RG Snyman, Jordie Barrett start for Leinster at Loftus

A Springbok and All Black player will feature in Leinster's lineup when they take on the Bulls in Pretoria today at 17:00.

2 hours ago
(Archive photo) RG Snyman at the Springboks training. Photo: @Springboks/Twitter

Two international stars return for Leinster’s Vodacom URC match in Pretoria today.

Springbok lock RG Snyman and All Blacks centre Jordie Barrett come into the starting XV to face the Vodacom Bulls.

No 8 James Culhane is the other change to the team that beat Cardiff in Dublin earlier this month.

Luke McGrath again captains Leinster, who are without their 16 Ireland internationals for the Highveld clash.

Ross Byrne starts at flyhalf while Leinster academy centre Hugh Cooney joins Barrett in the midfield.

Jimmy O’Brien starts at fullback with Tommy O’Brien and academy star Andrew Osborne on the wings.

Jack Boyle and Rabah Slimani will scrum down either side of John McKee in an unchanged front row, while Snyman partners academy forward Diarmuid Mangan in the second row.

Max Deegan moves from No 8 to blindside flank and Will Connors stays at openside.

LEINSTER – 15 Jimmy O’Brien, 14 Tommy O’Brien, 13 Hugh Cooney, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Andrew Osborne, 10 Ross Byrne, 9 Luke McGrath, 8 James Culhane, 7 Will Connors, 6 Max Deegan, 5 Diarmuid Mangan, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Rabah Slimani, 2 John McKee, 1 Jack Boyle.
Bench: 16 Stephen Smyth, 17 Ivan Soroka, 18 Thomas Clarkson, 19 Brian Deeny, 20 Alex Soroka, 21. Scott Penny, 22 Fintan Gunne, 23 Ciarán Frawley.

BULLS TEAM: Hanekom back, Willie at 15

