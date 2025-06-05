Rassie Erasmus picks Varsity Cup star among Bok rookies

Winger Ntokozo Makhaza is one of nine uncapped players in a 54-man Springbok squad named by Rassie Erasmus for the start of the world champions’ 2025 season.

The Boks face the Barbarians at Cape Town Stadium on June 28, followed by three Tests – against Italy (in Pretoria and Gqeberha on July 5 and 12) and Georgia (in Mbombela, July 9). The squad, which was confirmed today, includes 31 world cup winners and consists of 30 forwards and 24 backs.

Makhaza, who helped the UCT Ikeys win the 2025 Varsity Cup in April, is in line to represent the Boks for the first time with Marnus van der Merwe, Neethling Fouche, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Cobus Wiese, Renzo du Plessis, Vincent Tshituka, Juarno Augustus and Ethan Hooker.

While Fouche and Hooker were members of the Springbok training squad last season, Tshituka and Augustus had a taste of the senior international structures after being included in the Springbok Showdown Green and Gold squads in 2020.

With the Vodacom Bulls, Sharks and Leinster still in the race for the URC final, along with their teammates from Bath, Leicester Tigers and Sale Sharks, who will contest the Premiership semi-finals this week, a staggered approach will be adopted to those players joining the camp.

The available players, which include the full Japan-based contingent following the conclusion of their season, will assemble in Johannesburg on Sunday and begin their on-field preparations on Monday. The rest of the players will join the squad as they complete their club commitments.

Five players, meanwhile, were not considered for selection due to injuries: Frans Malherbe, Elrigh Louw, Ben-Jason Dixon, Deon Fourie and Trevor Nyakane.

“We used a total of 50 players last season to balance the load on them, while at the same time building towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, and with a few more talented youngsters in this group, we hope that they will learn valuable lessons and stake a strong claim for places in what will be a challenging, yet exciting season,” said Erasmus.

The squad will train from Monday to Friday, before returning home for the weekend to spend time with their families, and will reassemble on Sunday, 15 June for the second week of training, before travelling to Cape Town for the Barbarians match.

Full Springbok Squad:



Forwards: Cameron Hanekom, Wilco Louw, Ruan Nortje, Gerhard Steenekamp, Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Wiese (all Bulls), Eben Etzebeth, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ox Nche, Vincent Tshituka (Sharks), Neethling Fouche, Salmaan Moerat (Stormers), Renzo du Plessis, Asenathi Ntlabakanye (Lions), Juarno Augustus (Northampton Saints), Jean-Luc du Preez (Sale Sharks), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Thomas du Toit (Bath), Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Jean Kleyn (Munster), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), RG Snyman (Leinster), Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks).

Backs: Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse, Ethan Hooker, Makazole Mapimpi, Grant Williams (Sharks), Kurt-Lee Arendse, Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie (Bulls), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse (Stormers), Quan Horn, Morne van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe (Lions), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Faf de Klerk, Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Sungoliath), Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Ntokozo Makhaza (UCT).

This article first appeared on SA Rugby magazine.

