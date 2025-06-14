Network Sport

South Africa crowned World Test Championship winners after historic win

South Africa beat Australia to win their first World Test Championship title, with Aiden Markram starring in a historic final.

2 hours ago
Ruan de Ridder 1 minute read
Image used for illustration purposes only.

Today will go down in history as South Africa were crowned World Test Championship winners for the first time.

The Proteas beat Australia by five wickets, clinching the third instalment of the competition.

Led by captain Themba Bavuma’s 66 runs off 134 balls, and a magical century by Aiden Markram – who eventually scored 136 runs off 207 balls – the South Africans looked in full control during their second innings.

‘The ultimate Test’

The slogan for the championship was fittingly ‘the ultimate Test’, as the two nations battled to lift the coveted title.

The defending champions batted first and put 212 runs on the board. A dismal batting performance by the South Africans saw them only score 138 runs in their first innings.

Australia made another 207 runs in their second innings – setting the Proteas a target of 282 runs to be crowned champions, and so they did!

David Bedingham (21*) and Kyle Verreynne (3*) stayed at the crease to help secure victory.

The championship was introduced in 2019, and South Africa are the third champions.

  • New Zealand beat India for the 2019–2021 title

  • Australia beat India for the 2021–2023 title.

Stay in the know. Download the Caxton Local News Network App here.
2 hours ago
Ruan de Ridder 1 minute read

Ruan de Ridder

A digital support specialist at Caxton Local Media, known for his contributions to the digital landscape. He has covered major stories, including the Moti kidnappings, and edits and curates news of national importance from over 50 Caxton Local News sites.

Related Articles

Mangaung’s hosting of Cosafa tournament under fire as locals stay away

7 hours ago

Jake White: Bulls URC title crucial for SA fan buy-in

June 13, 2025

Hartbeespoort athlete wins extreme Red Bull ranch obstacle race in Texas

June 13, 2025

Van Staden starts, Carr returns as Bulls tweak pack for URC final

June 12, 2025
Back to top button