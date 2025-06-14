South Africa crowned World Test Championship winners after historic win

Today will go down in history as South Africa were crowned World Test Championship winners for the first time.

The Proteas beat Australia by five wickets, clinching the third instalment of the competition.

Led by captain Themba Bavuma’s 66 runs off 134 balls, and a magical century by Aiden Markram – who eventually scored 136 runs off 207 balls – the South Africans looked in full control during their second innings.

Markram walks off after one of the greatest Lord’s innings in Test cricket 👏👏 📺 Stream #WTC25 on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw pic.twitter.com/eHyQ2BIJPN — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 14, 2025

Aiden Markram’s ton steers the way for South Africa to a historic #WTC25 Final victory 🏆 How the final day unfolded ➡️ https://t.co/BjRy7oF0Sd pic.twitter.com/GZsC1iKddr — ICC (@ICC) June 14, 2025

‘The ultimate Test’

The slogan for the championship was fittingly ‘the ultimate Test’, as the two nations battled to lift the coveted title.

The defending champions batted first and put 212 runs on the board. A dismal batting performance by the South Africans saw them only score 138 runs in their first innings.

Australia made another 207 runs in their second innings – setting the Proteas a target of 282 runs to be crowned champions, and so they did!

🏆 CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD! 🇿🇦 A 5 wicket victory! The Proteas Men have conquered the Test arena, winning the ICC World Test Championship 2025 Final against Australia at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground 🏟️🙌 Undeniable. Unstoppable. Unrelenting. History made at the Home of… pic.twitter.com/twI21o7GmV — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) June 14, 2025

David Bedingham (21*) and Kyle Verreynne (3*) stayed at the crease to help secure victory.

The championship was introduced in 2019, and South Africa are the third champions.

New Zealand beat India for the 2019–2021 title

Australia beat India for the 2021–2023 title.