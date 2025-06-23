Hoërskool Middelburg gears up to host Craven Week for the 2nd time

Hoërskool Middelburg (Middies) is set to host the prestigious Craven Week rugby tournament for the second time, welcoming 36 provincial teams who will compete from July 6 to 12.

According to the Middelburg Observer, the school received confirmation last August that it would be the host, and preparations have been underway ever since.

Vice principal Dave Osborn and school governing body chairperson Tommie Strydom shared details of the school’s readiness for the major sporting event.

To ensure the fields are in top condition, Middies has employed additional workers to maintain them, with the A field being covered nightly to protect it from frost.

The school has also completed several upgrades, including improvements to the dressing rooms, ablution facilities, hostels, gymnasium and pavilion. A new cafeteria has been constructed to cater to the influx of players and supporters, and a new scoreboard has been installed on the B field.

This year’s Craven Week will see around 1 060 rugby players and coaches participating in 56 matches.

Accommodation for teams is being provided at hostels at Hoërskool Middelburg, Hoër Tegniese Skool Middelburg, Middelburg Primary School and Hoër Tegniese Skool Witbank. Additional security measures have also been implemented.

The open field behind the Steve Tshwete Local Municipality, known as the Prayer Oven grounds, has been designated as the main parking area for the event.

“It’s a big honour and achievement to be selected to host Craven Week. It places Hoërskool Middelburg on the map as an institution that holds itself to a high standard in sport and organisation,” says Osborn.

He adds that the investments made in preparation for both Craven Week and Academy Week will have lasting benefits for the school’s sporting infrastructure and overall development. “The school’s learners will benefit from the valuable exposure to top-level rugby, which serves as motivation for younger players to work harder and strive towards becoming part of future teams.”

Additional Craven Week and Academy Week Information:

All matches will be broadcast on SuperSport Schools and SuperSport 1.

Nightly entertainment will take place in the beer tent.

The SA Schools teams will be hosted by Middies the week following Craven Week, with a match between the A and B teams scheduled for July 17 on the Middies A field.

